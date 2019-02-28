The Social Security Administration has announced an expansion of online services for residents of New Jersey that will allow them to conduct business from the comfort of their homes.

Jarita Walker, public affairs director for the Social Security Administration in Jersey City, said residents can use the My Social Security portal for many replacement number card requests.

She said the agency is conducting a gradual rollout of this service. New Jersey is one state along with Washington, D.C., where the option to request a replacement card is available. Throughout 2019, the agency plans to continue to expand the service option to other states.

This service will mean shorter wait times for the public in the more than 1,200 Social Security offices across the country and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs, said Walker.

Jersey residents age 18 or older can request a replacement SSN card online, free of charge, by creating an online account. They must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record such as a name change, and have a valid driver's license or state identification card.

"We are trying to do business in one of three ways: either online, via phone or in person. We want the American people to have an option of how to do business," said Walker.

Residents should not worry about safety. Walker said it's completely safe to request a Social Security card number online.

When a person creates an account, they will have a multi-factor authentication code that is sent to their phone or email address every time they want to access their account.

In addition to New Jersey residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, beneficiaries can manage their account, change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099.

Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail.

Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.

