VERNON — A very cold and snowy winter has cost a Sussex County school its spring break and lengthened the school year.

In order to meet the state requirement for 180 days of classes for students at its six schools, the Vernon School District already canceled spring break in February after using up five days.

Vernon Schools Superintendent Arthur DiBenedetto told NJ.com that four days will be made up the week of April 2. Monday, April 2 remains a day off following Easter Sunday.

School was canceled five times in March following two nor'easters that left two feet of snow, with fallen branches causing lengthy power outages for thousands.

With the 12th cancellation of the year on Tuesday, eight days need to be made up, and so the school years is being extended into late June. The original last day of school was scheduled for Friday, June 15 .

DiBenedetto told NJ.com that graduation is now tentatively scheduled for June 27.

Has your school's calendar been adjusted to meet the state requirement of 180 days because of snow days? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

