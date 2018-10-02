September among the warmest on record for NJ

New Jersey's official weather scorekeeper says the month of September was very warm and very wet.

Dave Robinson of Rutgers is the official state climatologist. He said while the final tally for how warm the month of September was isn't in yet, it was, "a very warm September, after the fifth-warmest summer."

He's confident it'll be in the top-three warmest Septembers on record, going back to 1895.

"We are in battle with 1961 and 2015 for the warmest on record," Robinson said.

The statewide rainfall average of 7.59 inches made it the seventh-wettest on record.

"Things are very green, but it has not been that great for agriculture because of the abundance of moisture, the high levels of humidity, the warm temperatures," Robinson said. "It delayed planting in the spring, and it led to disease to some of the agricultural crops, due to the warmth and the humidity later in the summer.

"We have not had too much tropical activity, although we did have some pretty rough surf, mid-month, with some persistent onshore flow, which actually was not related to Florence down south."

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

More from New Jersey 101.5: