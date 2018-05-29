School principal nails the idea of testing in this letter

I don't normally post things I see on social media but when I saw this letter from a Singapore principal that my sister Michelle posted on her Facebook page, I had to share it. It's gotten such great response that I wanted to share it with you.

We all have dreams for our children and they have dreams too. Unfortunately, the education system can only measure them against their curriculum. It doesn't mean that they're failures if they failed the test. It may mean that they're not being tested on what they really want to do or are good at.

Not everybody is cut out for a job that requires a college education or trade. If your child does fail tests, it's your job as parents to find out what they really like and lead them down that path. Chances are they'll already be good at it. Who knows what you may have unleashed on the world! Hopefully someone who is happy in what they do and in life- that's more than half the battle.

More from New Jersey 101.5: