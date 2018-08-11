School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

NEW BRUNSWICK - A school bus overturned on a rainy New Jersey Turnpike late Saturday afternoon.

State Police said the bus carrying 42 adults and children overturned in the northbound inner lanes near exit 9 for Route 18 in New Brunswick but lanes were blocked in both the local and express lanes.

Those on board were taken to several area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

Video from the crash scene showed a school bus lying on its side.

RLS Metro News said multiple sources have told them the bus was returning from the Newark Mayor's Picnic in Millstone.

A witness told NBC 4 New York that the bus flipped over at least twice before coming to a rest.

The crash caused multi-mile delays in all lanes both north and southbound.

