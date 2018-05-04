Rutgers grad student found dead on Piscataway campus

PISCATAWAY — The body of a Rutgers graduate student was found on the school's Busch campus early Friday morning.

The man was found outdoors, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, and his death is not considered suspicious.

Carey did not disclose the identity of the deceased, where on campus he was found or the circumstances of his death.

"The university extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the decedent. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them," Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin said in a statement.

The campus, located in Piscataway, houses High Point Stadium and other sports training and recreational facilities. The medicine, science, math, engineering, pharmacy, and psychology programs are also located at the Busch campus.

