Route 80 school bus driver freed from jail pending homicide trial

MORRISTOWN — The 77-year-old bus driver charged with two counts of death by auto in a Route 80 crash with a dump truck has been released from jail pending his trial.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. was released Wednesday morning from the Morris County Jail by a Superior Court judge after hearing prosecutors arguing that he remain behind bars.

Under New Jersey's recent bail law, most defendants are released from jail pending trial.

Conditions of Muldrow's release include the surrender of his drivers’ license, having no contact with victims or their families, remaining in the state and notifying the court of any change of address. He also will need to periodically report to authorities.

The Woodland Park resident was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide in the May 17 crash that killed teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, and student Miranda Vargas, 10.

He faces further criminal charges for the dozens of other injured students and adults.

News 12 New Jersey reported that Morris County prosecutors argued that Muldrow was a flight risk because of the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Police say Muldrow, after missing the exit for Waterloo Village, drove his bus full of fifth graders on a class trip from East Brook Middle School in Paramus almost perpendicular to traffic, quickly cutting across three lanes of the interstate. The dump truck, traveling in a center lane, crashed into the bus, ripping it apart and overturning it on the median in Mount Olive.

The dump truck diver was not charged with any crime.

State Police say they interviewed Muldrow and other witnesses and that the accident was recorded on camera. Department of Transportation officials have viewed the video taken from a traffic camera but have not released it to the public.