Giants greet school bus survivor at home after 12 days in hospital

PARAMUS — One of the more seriously injured survivors of the Route 80 school bus crash returned home Monday in better spirits — and got quite a welcome.

Brendan O'Callaghan, 11, was greeted in person by New York Giants player Ethan Medley, team director Romeo Okwara and former player Justin Tuck. Last week, Eli Manning and Landon Collins sent well wishes via video.

Brendan returned home after 12 days in the hospital. The crash left him with a concussion and broken nose.

His father, Arnie O'Callaghan, told New Jersey 101.5. that he expects his son's recovery to be more productive in his own home.

"They're good hospitals but the hospital environment just wasn't helping his recovery," O'Callaghan said, adding that he nearly leaped out of bed with excitement when told he was going home. The security guard told him he had to come back to get official clearance when he ran out the door during his discharge.

East Brook Elementary School principal Thomas LoBue helped welcome Brendan home.

O'Callaghan said that Brendan probably won't return to school this term or play hockey anytime soon. He said his son was feeling well enough to see a video sent by New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist from his home in Sweden. The goalie sent a signed stick to Brendan the first weekend he was hospitalized.

"Work hard and be positive. When you go through tough things it's time to show everyone what you're made of," Lundqvist says in the video.

O'Callaghan also asked for prayers for the other families affected by the crash including the victims who died: fifth-grader Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51.

Driver Hudy Muldgrow Sr., 77, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, or death by auto.

Police say Muldrow drove his bus almost perpendicular to traffic, quickly cutting across three lanes of the interstate.

State Police say they interviewed Muldrow and other witnesses and that the accident was recorded on camera. Department of Transportation officials have viewed the video taken from a traffic camera but have not released it to the public.