Route 78 lane closure to cause weekend backups leaving NJ

It will be a slow ride leaving New Jersey this weekend on Route 78.

Only one lane will be open all weekend starting Friday at 10 p.m. heading westbound by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project that started last August. The closure will begin at the Carpentersville Road overpass in Pohatcong and continue across the Route 78 Toll Bridge to just beyond the approach bridge at PA Route 611 in Williams, Pennsylvania.

Crews will work on full-depth replacement of deteriorated concrete approach slabs during the 57-hour closure.

The DRJTBC expected the worst traffic impact to be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, saying it could take an hour to cross the bridge.

There will be other lane closures in the coming weeks at the bridge that crosses Route 611 and at the toll plaza.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ