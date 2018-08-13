Route 295 resurfacing ongoing in Burlington, Mercer counties

A resurfacing project starting this week on Route 295 in Burlington and Mercer counties should last for years, authorities say.

"High Performance Thin Overlay, a pavement preservation product made of recycled asphalt materials, will be applied to the existing pavement that may be cracked or fatigued, to provide a smoother, safer driving experience," the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. "The application will improve ride quality, skid resistance, and reduce noise, as well extend the lifetime of the pavement."

"After approximately four to eight years of a roadway surface being applied, if the surface is still in good condition, then we can put on top the high performance overlay to increase the life span of that product," DOT spokeswoman Judy Drucker said.

The overlay can be used as long as current pavement is structurally sound, and should improve the ride quality for those using the road, she said. NJDOT has used the product since 2008. It is used on most high-volume interstates and freeways.

The Route 295 resurfacing began last weekend. The resurfacing work continues nightly, Monday through Friday, with temporary lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

