Reward offered to find person of interest in Asbury Park killing

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Fabian Vazquez-Quiroz.

The 27-year old is wanted for questioning by Monmouth County Prosecutors for his connection to a New Year’s Eve homicide in Asbury Park, where a man was stabbed to death inside an apartment on Sewall Avenue apartment.

Vazquez-Quiroz has not been described as a suspect but investigators say they believe he may know something about what happened DEc. 31, 2017.

#MCPONJ and Asbury Park Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Fabien Vasquez-Quiroz, who is wanted in connection with a New Year's Eve homicide in the city. Got information? Contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers pic.twitter.com/pNsiFhuFBH — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) January 17, 2018

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on