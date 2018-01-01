Contact Us
Asbury Park man stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve — Have you seen this man?

By Sergio Bichao January 1, 2018 2:32 PM
ASBURY PARK — Police are on the lookout for a man who may help authorities solve a New Year’s Eve homicide in this city.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in a Sewall Avenue apartment Sunday night. Police were called to the home about 11:05 p.m. The man died less than half an hour later at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township.

Investigators are now looking for Fabian Vazquez-Quiroz. They did know say what his connection was to the victim, or why they believe he may have information valuable to the investigation.

“The subject is only wanted for questioning and no charges are pending,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday in a prepared statement.

This was one of at least two homicides that ended the year in Monmouth County. In Long Branch, a teenager was arrested and charged in the killing of his parents and sister.

Authorities ask anyone who may information about the stabbing or Vazquez-Quiroz’s whereabouts to call Detective John Leibfried of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443; or Detective Sgt. Daniel Kowsaluk of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300; or the anonymous and confidential Monmouth County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-671-4400 or www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

