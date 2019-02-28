Research shows we are driving more than ever

A new AAA survey finds we are driving more now than we were just a few years ago — an increase of 8 percent. The research comes from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA/Northeast spokeswoman Tracy Noble says drivers in the west averaged almost 59 minutes daily behind the wheel, followed by Jersey drivers averaging 51.1 minutes.

The survey found drivers in the south average 49.9 minutes, and midwest drivers averaging 44.5 minutes every day. Americans are spending a total of 70 billion hours behind the wheel.

The AAA survey showed drivers age 75 and up spending a significant amount of time on the road.

"It still requires an extreme amount of attention and we need people to simply focus on the road ahead and eliminate the distractions," she said. "We need to stress the fact that yes people are on the road again and they are driving but it's not something to be looked at lightly."

