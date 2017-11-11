Rehab, jail and hard truths: What addicts say we don’t understand

Vince, Erik and Brian are on their way to being addiction success stories. They're each working hard to put their lives back together after years of drub abuse and poor choices — and they're getting a lot of help.

Jay Lassiter, the host of "Heroin Uncut — The Truth About the Crisis," met all three along with former Gov. Jim McGreevey for a frank discussion on what it means to be an addict and what it means to be a person.

The short answer: When you're the former, you don't know much about being the latter. And the threat or reality of jail, the quick-hit solution of a 28-day detox and rehab (or an "oil change," as Vince calls it), a system that takes away the drugs but not the drug culture behavior — none of that starts an addict on the road back to a real life.

Not with prescription opiates. Not with heroin. Not with fentanyl.

The long version takes more time. This episode of Heroin Uncut — presented above as a video, but also available in podcast form from Apple Podcasts, Google Play and most other podcast directories — clocks in at about 55 minutes, about twice as long as most of our installments. But the insights Vince, Erik and Brian shared in our time with them deserve to be heard.

"It's hard for me to talk about what I've done and where I've been — the things I've sacrificed for the drugs," Erik told us.

The discussion around the table had been lively — enthusiastic agreements over the challenges non-addicts just don't understand, around the misperceptions in and out of the recovery community. But it fell silent when Erik spoke.

He told us about how grateful he is for the woman who's stood by his side even during the worst periods of his addiction. He told us about his 10 felony charges — all for drug activity. About how his 17-year-old daughter is turning to a life of drug culture because of the example he set. About the pain he caused her when, at age 10, she watched him be sentenced to several years in jail.

And he told us how it took months clean in jail and a rehab program before he began to feel again — before the human who could feel remorse, regret and a drive to get better re-emerged.

"Having people that care about drug addicts who aren't pieces of s--- gets me emotional," he said. "It's nice to know that somebody cares. And it makes me want to survive. It makes me not want to die. It makes me have hope."

That includes his longtime girlfriend. That includes the ex-governor. That includes Jay. That includes other addicts trying to get better.

That includes you, for watching and listening to his story.

You can't possibly get a sense of the pain, desperation and hope in Erik's voice from words on a page — you need to hear them to understand his drive for a better life. The same can be said of Vince's determination to live — and to never touch one of the substances that could have killed him again. Or of how trapped Brian felt in compulsion that cost him the chance to care for his children, to be the father he wanted to be for them.

And among the three, as well as McGreevey, is a tremendous passion for sharing the lessons they learned about the ways the justice system and recovery community fall short — because there's hope for something better.

(Caution — There's some very occasional uncensored profanity.)

As always, the podcast edition of this week's Heroin Uncut is available on iTunes/Apple Podcasts and Google Play, or the New Jersey 101.5 app.

If you're using the app or New Jersey 101.5 site right now, you can listen with the widget below. You can always get the latest episodes from the app's menu or at HeroinUncut.com.

