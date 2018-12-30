Rapoport on Foles: ‘It’s clear he’s not going to be in Philly’

Fans could be watching the final game for Nick Foles in a Eagles uniform today against the Redskins. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team is not expected to retain Foles this offseason.

"It's clear he's not going to be in Philly," Rapoport said on the NFL Network. "But really how they send him to another team or into free agency is going to be a big story this offseason."

Carson Wentz remains the team's long-term solution at quarterback, and the team will not be able to afford both quarterbacks in 2019, and it is expected that teams will be lining up for Foles' services.

It is not expected that Wentz would play in the event that the Eagles make the playoffs, but he will get a scan on his back when the season is over either way.

There is a small chance that Foles could return under the franchise-tag. In that scenario, the team could try to trade him or they could pick up his $20 million option for next season.

