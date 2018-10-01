PTO member pocketed $9,000 meant for orphans, police say

NORTHVALE — A member of the local parent teacher organization has been charged with taking thousands of dollars from a GoFundMe set up to help three young orphans, police said.

Kellyanne Carney, 43, was arrested and charged with taking the money meant for the children of the late Donald and Theresa Timpanaro, the Northern Valley Daily Voice reported. Carney is charged with taking $9,000 from the account meant for the children, who lost their father in 2011 and their mother in February, the Voice reported.

Chief William Essmann told the Voice that the Timpanaro family attempted to reach Carney on the phone and through an attorney, but was ignored. The Voice cited sources saying the family got just $1,000 of the money raised through the GoFundMe.

The Voice lists Carney as the PTO president, though she is not listed as such on the organization's website, and instead is listed as being a member of several committees. An after-hours message to Superintendent Michael Pinajian seeking comment was not returned as of Monday evening.

