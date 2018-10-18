Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow again

TRENTON — There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, which sets up a potential record-breaking double jackpot, but odds of winning both are astronomical.

Wednesday's numbers were: 03-57-64-68-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey for matching five numbers. There was also a $1 million winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, sold at a 7-Eleven in Cedar Knolls.

The annuity value of the next Powerball jackpot grows to $430 million ($248 million cash) for the game's next drawing on Saturday night.

The jackpot for sister multistate game Mega Millions, which had no winner on Tuesday night, is already on the grow, with increased play pushing the annuity value of the jackpot to $900 million ($513 million cash). Combined, that makes for a $1.3 billion jackpot.

What are the odds of winning both jackpots? According to CNBC , it's 1 in 88 quadrillion, although they did not explain their methodology.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: