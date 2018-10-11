Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots balloon again

TRENTON — The Powerball jackpot went without a winner on Wednesday night, creating a second large jackpot for New Jersey players to take a shot at winning.

The next Powerball jackpot will have an annuity value of $314 million and a cash value of $179.4 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 08-23-27-42-60, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 3. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since a winning ticket worth $245.6 million ticket was sold on Staten Island for the Aug. 11 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday night went without a winner for the 22nd drawing in a row and grew to an annuity value of $548 million ($309 million cash). The annuity jackpot is the third largest ever offered by the multistate game, which could grow higher with increased ticket sales before Friday's drawing.

The combined annuity value of both jackpots is $762 million.

There were two Mega Millions tickets sold in Freehold and Milltown for Wednesday's drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn, winning the $10,000 prize.

If you do win one of the jackpots, what should you do? Lou Scatigna of AFM Investments in Toms River advised to lie low and keep your good fortune quiet.

"I would stay under wraps for a week or two before claiming the prize," Scatigna, author of the "Financial Physician," said. He suggested assembling a team that includes an attorney, accountant, and a certified financial planner.

"When someone wins that kind of money once, they're known to the public, all kinds of stuff starts happening to you. People want money: charities, lost family members. You have to be trained to deal with the publicity and how your life is going to change in ways you don't anticipate," Scatigna said.

Scatigna suggested the winner sign the winning ticket, take a picture of the front and back, put it in a safety deposit box or some place safe, tell as few people as possible about the win, and get the ticket verified.

