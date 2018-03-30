Possible body in parked car at Home Depot in Howell

HOWELL — Police are investigating a possible body in a car left in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Friday.

Police taped off the far end of the parking lot of the store on Route 9 following the discovery of the black sedan.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and township police did not release any details Friday afternoon.

The store shares the parking lot with a Dunkin' Donuts, Checkers, Chase Bank and a Jiffy Lube.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details