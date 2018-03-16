Portal Bridge issue suspends NJ Transit service

NEWARK — Service on NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor between Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station was suspended as Friday morning's commute got underway because of an issue with the Portal Bridge.

In a message on Twitter , NJ Transit said the century-old bridge is stuck in the "up" position. The agency said cross-honoring is in effect between NJ Transit rail, bus, private carriers, NY Waterway and PATH at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

The bridge became stuck at approximately 4:22 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams, who said all westbound Amtrak and NJ Transit trains at New York Penn Station were held at the station.

"Engineering personnel are currently in the process closing the bridge manually," Abrams wrote in an email.

In a subsequent tweet around 6:30 a.m.Amtrak said the repairs had been completed. Fast Traffic's Bob Williams noted that when service resumes Amtrak trains will have priority to get their delayed trains across ahead of NJ Transit.

Around 7:20 a.m. another update said it would be another 45-60 minutes before service was restored. "Due to the volume of trains being impacted, some trains may be cancelled," the railroad wrote.

The Portal Bridge carries around 450 NJ Transit and Amtrak trains daily.

Commuter James DeBrock, who usually catches the Northeast Corridor from Edison, told New Jersey 101.5 that his trip to work was cut short by the problem. "They wanted me to go to Hoboken and catch the PATH to Newark. My boss said 'screw that and go back home.' Fortunately, I can work from home, but this is getting ridiculous."

