Police Unity Tour: “We Ride For Those Who Died”

Every year, Law Enforcement members ride bikes from their precincts to Washington, DC to honor the men and women in uniform who gave their life for our communities during the Police Unity Tour.

The event began in Florham Park New Jersey and has grown to nine chapters with more than 2,500 members. We'll be joined by Linden, NJ Councilman Peter Brown who is helping lead the tour from Linden this year.

