Police search for SUV, driver after Newark double hit-and-run
NEWARK — Two women were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
Newark Police told CBS New York the women were struck in the area of Verona Avenue and Broadway in the Woodside section of Newark around 2 a.m. by an SUV which ran over them a second time before leaving the scene.
The vehicle is a white vehicle, police told NBC New York.
The women were hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries.
Newark Police told New Jersey 101.5 the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation. A message for the ECPO has not yet been returned.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ