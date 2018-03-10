Police need help identifying one of 2 bodies pulled from lake

NEWARK — A shocking discovery in a city lake last weekend continues to elude investigators.

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a woman whose body was pulled from the Weequahic Park lake on March 3.

She was the first of two victims pulled from the lake that day.

After a passerby called police to report having seen her floating in the water, investigators combing the area for clues came upon a man's body in the lake a few hours later.

That man was identified as Antoine Bennette, 25, a city man who had been reported missing in late December after he missed his birthday with his family. He had last been seen on Dec. 2

Investigators have said that the two deaths did not appear to be related. They have not said whether the know how either died.

Antoine Bennett was reported missing in December. His body was pulled from a Newark lake in March.

The woman, meanwhile, remains to be identified.

Newark police described her as being between 5 feet and 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 to 120 pounds, with three little star outlines tattooed on her neck.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-621-4586 or 973-621-4111. Investigators accept anonymous tips.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .