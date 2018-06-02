Police in NJ looking for another public pooper caught on video

NORTH PLAINFIELD — Move over, pooperintendent! New Jersey has another public defecator caught on video.

This one, police say, also tried to burglarize a car.

Surveillance video at two different North Plainfield homes recorded the man defecating in a driveway in the early hours of last Sunday morning, police say. Authorities released a second video that they said show the same man an hour later attempting to burglarize a parked car.

Police said the man may have tried to burglarize other cars that night.

Story continues after the video

Police asked anyone who can identify the man to call 908-769-2923 or e-mail anonymously Tips@npmail.org.

Elsewhere in the state, the Kenilworth school superintendent facing charges that he defecated on the Holmdel High School track will appear in Municipal Court on June 12.

Holmdel police charged Thomas Tramaglini with lewdness, littering and defecating in public. He is currently on paid leave from his job in Kenilworth.