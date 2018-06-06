Ah yes, the old wedding tradition, "Something old, something new, something borrowed... something to chew?"

There's bound to be no "blues" for the bride who wants and wins a custom pizza bouquet, as unveiled by an Italian restaurant chain that's run out of New Jersey.

Morristown-based Villa Restaurant Group has come up with the giveaway that lends new meaning to 'getting cheesy' at a wedding reception. A few lucky couples planning nuptials by the end of this September will win a pair of pizza 'arrangements' (bouquet and boutonniere, or two of either). And, just entering will score you a coupon for a free slice at participating locations. Click here for more info.

There's at least seven Villa Italian Kitchen spots in New Jersey, from Atlantic City (at Borgata) to Paramus (at both Bergen Mall and Garden State Plaza). The others are at the Prudential Center, Newark Liberty Airport, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls and Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood.

Aside from being a pizza lover's dream, this could also be a new way to ditch the old tradition of throwing a bride's bouquet at the reception. This one's bound to be nibbled on before the newlyweds walk back down the aisle, together.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.