Pit bull ripped yorkie’s eye socket out, killing it, owner says

HOBOKEN — Who's to blame for a small dog dying during a visit to a park?

Bamf the Yorkshire Terrier wound up dead, his eye ripped out of its socket, after his encounter with a pit bull inside one of two gated dog parks at Hoboken's Church Square Park on June 3, owner Patricia Enrico told The Jersey Journal.

Enrico said as she closed the gate to leave Bamf playing, she turned around and saw the yorkie's head in the mouth of a pit bill. The dog-walker with the pit bull was trying to pull it off the Yorkie, she said. The small dog was taken to Oradell Animal Hospital, where it died 12 hours later.

A city spokesman told the newspaper that there are two parks and small dogs like yorkies usually go to the smaller park, but it's not a rule — even though the pit bull's walker seemed to think it was. Enrico told the newspaper she is concerned about future attacks by the pit bull, which she considers dangerous.

The city said it will designate the parks for larger or smaller dogs in the near with an option to go into the other park.