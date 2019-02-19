TRENTON — Joe Piscopo is considering a run for governor because he doesn't think the liberal agenda of Gov. Phil Murphy can continue.

The current talk show host and former Saturday Night Live regular, who decided against a run as an independent in 2017, told Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano in a clip posted to the Fox News Insider website that "it's a matter of duty and purpose and somebody has to save the state. You cannot continue with these liberal, broad stroke agendas."

Piscopo, who lives in Lebanon Township, said he is concerned about higher property taxes and the overregulation he said is causing people to leave the state.

"You cannot take an ideological approach to politics in the state of New Jersey," he said.

Napolitano told Piscopo that he was asked to try and talk him into another run but did not disclose by whom. Napolitano, whose political views are libertarian, was a state Superior Court judge from 1987 until 1995.

Piscopo garnered 14 percent of the vote in early polling of a potential race between himself, Kim Guadagno, and Phil Murphy if he had run as an independent candidate two years ago. He decided against a run and endorsed Guadagno.

