Phil Murphy on ‘Ask The Governor’ Monday — Watch live here

Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy comes to our studios for his first installment of New Jersey 101.5's "Ask the Governor," hosted by Eric Scott. Tune in at 1 p.m. or come to NJ1015.com and watch the program live at this post.

What to expect:

New Jersey's coming off two powerful nor'easters and bracing for a third, with some residents still facing power outages. He's been facing mounting pressure from the public, and directing it to JCP&L .

The new Democratic governor will make his first budget address Tuesday — laying out his priorities in fiscal form. But he and top Democratic lawmakers don't see eye-to-eye on several key issues, and the governor's priorities won't always be theirs. How will he bridge that gap?

The marijuana legalization debate continues, with the Murphy administration hitting more roadblocks — or at least speedbumps — in the legislature than some predicted. Will it happen soon?

Murphy will be taking your calls at 800-283-1015 — but the phone lines fill up quickly. Fortunately, that's not the only way to get your question heard:

Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Facebook . We'll start our Live Video of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the governor to address

of Ask The Governor at 7 p.m. there, as well as in this post — tell us in the comments what you'd like the governor to address Tweet your questions to @NJ1015 using the hashtag #AskGov during or ahead of the show. Selected Tweets will be featured on NJ1015.com as well.

Ahead of the program, leave your questions in the comments section below.

We'll also be passing questions that don't make it in to the governor's constituent service's offices for further follow-up

More from New Jersey 101.5: