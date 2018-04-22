Paterson officer killed in crash while on duty

PATERSON — An on duty police officer died while on duty on Sunday morning.

The Paterson officer struck a parked car on Getty Avenue around 10:50 a.m. with his marked patrol vehicle, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

A Facebook post by the Paterson Police Department identified the officer as Tamby Yagan. According to state pension records Yagan has been a member of the Paterson Police Department for just over 12 years.

Valdes said the officer was taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The cause of the crash remained under investigation. No one else was involved in the crash, according to Valdes.

Paterson mayoral candidate Aslon Goow Sr., told the newspaper Yagan was a member of the Circassian community and had two daughters.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ