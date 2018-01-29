PATCO service knocked out by fallen utility pole

PHILADELPHIA — A fallen utility pole knocked out service on the entire PATCO line on Monday morning.

Spokesman Kyle Anderson told New Jersey 101.5 that a pole was leaning over the track near the Ferry Avenue station which was struck by a train knocking out power to most of the high speed line that carries commuters between South Jersey and Philadelphia.

"We shut everything down to get things restored, and we're in the process of trying to do that now. We've got crews out there now trying to determine the fastest and safest way to get things back up," Anderson said.

As of 8 a.m. PATCO in a Twitter message said they were running "very limited westbound and eastbound service." A train will be running both EB and WB from Broadway to 16th, making all stops. At this time, there is no service both EB and WB from Lindenwold to Ferry.

No alternative service was being provided for commuters along the line.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .