Parkway closed by multi-vehicle crash involving State Police

HOLMDEL — A crash involving six cars, including a State Police vehicle, shut the northbound Garden State Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Overhead video by CBS New York showed several SUVs, mini vans and sedans crashed into guard rails and on the shoulder of the outer lanes near the PNC Bank Arts Center. At least six ambulances responded to the crash, according to the video.

A State Police sedan appeared to have rear-ended a blue mini-van, according to the footage.

Delays developed in the northbound express lanes as drivers crossed over from the local lanes. There were also southbound rubbernecking delays in both the local and express lanes.

A message for State Police has not yet been returned.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ