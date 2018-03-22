Panera bringing home delivery to these 34 NJ locations

There's good news for people who love Panera, as the company has announced it is adding delivery to cafes across Central and South Jersey.

As part of the expanded service, the company is also expanding its workforce, hiring around 300 people in its Philadelphia market to do deliveries. Delivery will be available at 34 locations across the state.

Delivery will be open to locations within eight minutes of one of the participating Panera locations. The service will generally be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, according to the company.

Delivery orders will have to be at least $5, and there will be a $3 delivery fee. The program is expected to start in the spring.

Information about being hired as a delivery person can be found here . Information about whether your cafe offers delivery can be found here .

The locations offering deliver will be

• 500 Route 73 S, Marlton

• 48 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel

• 1100 Route 35, Ocean Township

• 3056 State Route 10, Denville

• 30 International Drive S, Mount Olive Township

• 95 State Highway 17, East Rutherford

• 200 Mill Creek Dr, Secaucus

• 1300 New Jersey 17, Ramsey

• 10 Sterling Blvd, Englewood

• 17 Teterboro Landing Dr., Teterboro

• 1619 State Route 23, Wayne

• 804 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell

• 15 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair

• 352 Route 3 West, Clifton

• 72 Willowbrook Blvd, Wayne

• 136 Nassau St., Princeton

• 510 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton

• 375 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton

• 394 Route 130, East Windsor

• 900 Lion Road, Ewing Township

• 1064 US Hwy 9, Parlin

• 1240 Route 33, Hamilton Township

• 15 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro

• 871 B US 1 South, North Brunswick

• 722 Morris Turnpike, Millburn

• 325 U.S. Hwy 202, Flemington

• 1680 US Highway 22, Watchung

• 1551 US 1 South, Edison

• 21 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

• 1333 Centennial Ave, Piscataway

• 295 Route 22 East, Springfield

• 1255 Raritan Road, Clark

• 441 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset

• 1196 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

