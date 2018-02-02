Overturned vehicle closes section of Route 195

MILLSTONE — An oveturned vehicle closed down a section of Route 195 during the Friday morning commute.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said a Dodge Caravan heading west went off the right side of the road between exit 16 for Six Flags and exit 11 for Imlaystown around 8 a.m. and overturned. The driver, who was the only person in the mini-van, was ejected.

The mini-van was the only vehicle involved the the crash, according to Peele, who said the driver was taken to the Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton for treatment of serious injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for clean up and investigation creating a multi mile delay. The left lane was reopened just before 10 a.m.

An eastbound lane was also closed to accommodate fire and rescue equipment. The lanes have since been reopened.

Peele said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and it is not known why the mini-van went off the road.

