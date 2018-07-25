Move over, Neapolitan trio, New Jersey's got a new crop of unique ice cream flavors. Windy Brow Farms is rolling out its entire “Only in Jersey” collection at a special festival this weekend. Their viral Taylor Ham (Pork Roll) + French Toast flavor has been joined by four other Garden State themed offerings.

'Only in Jersey' ice cream fest is this weekend! (courtesy Windy Brow Farms)

Playing off our Jersey Fresh reputation, there's batches of 'Sweet Corn & Honey' (r oasted sweet corn, homemade cornbread, and local honey ), 'Buttermilk & Blueberries' ( Jersey Fresh berries, sweet cream buttermilk and a brown butter oat brittle ) and Cranberry Creamsicle ( tart Jersey cranberries and madagascar bourbon vanilla).

Rounding out the 'Only in Jersey' collection is 'Tomato Pie' ice cream. The flavor features a blend of savory spices, sun-gold tomato jam, a sweet basil swirl and ricotta cream. For New Jersey foodies, this is really shaping up to be a bucket list outing.

Windy Brow Farms is hosting its annual Ice Cream Fest on Saturday and Sunday, from 1pm to 8pm both days. In addition to the specialty scoops, they are promising tons of homemade ice cream, farm fresh food, live music, family fun & entertainment. The festival is rain or shine.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first repor ting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

