A Sussex County business is at it again, foodies! Windy Brow Farms, the team behind "Taylor Ham and French Toast" ice cream is launching their second 'Only in Jersey' flavor. After their small-batch pork roll ice cream went viral, they're following up the salty and sweet with a spot of tartness. Plus, I got the 'scoop' (I know, I know!) on the remaining NJ inspired flavors to come.

Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township has started serving up Cranberry Creamsicle. The new flavor is made with cranberry curd and cranberry extract swirled with their in-house Madagascar bourbon vanilla ice cream.

The 'Only in Jersey' collection is part of Windy Brow celebrating a fifth year of ice cream production. The plan is five flavors "that are distinctly New Jersey, highlight the uniqueness of agriculture in our state." (NJ is the third largest producer of cranberries in the country.)

On deck for Windy Brow, is a Buttermilk Blueberry Crisp flavor. (Yum!) That will be released in early July. There's also recipe trials underway for a Sweet Corn based flavor and one that incorporates Roasted Tomato.

Windy Brow Farms is operating on summer hours. They're open Monday through Thursday, 9am until 5pm and Friday through Sunday, 9am until 7pm. To check on what's in-stock before visiting, call them at 973-579-9657.

