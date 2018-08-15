One day only — NJ shelters scrapping/lowering adoption fees

Dozens of animal shelters throughout New Jersey are waiving or heavily discounting adoption fees Saturday for loving families who want to welcome a new pet.

They're participating in the nationwide drive known as Clear the Shelters, which has helped more than 150,000 pets find a home since 2015.

"We always have plenty of animals that need homes here," said Lindsay Sanator, media and marketing coordinator for the Monmouth County SPCA.

Last year's Clear the Shelters event at the organization's Eatontown and Freehold locations resulted in the record-breaking adoption of 70-plus animals.

Beyond half-off fees for certain dogs and cats, the organization will feature "adopt one, get one" promotions for kittens and exotic animals such as rabbits and ferrets.

The Monmouth County SPCA took in more 5,000 animals in 2017.

"Of course we are always happy to get animals out of the shelter into their homes, but as soon as a cage opens up, we're ready to take more animals in to fill it," Sanator said.

Easel Animal Shelter in Ewing is scrapping fees completely for the one-day event, but the shelter is asking for donations that can help cover costs associated with spaying or neutering the animals, plus shots and implanting microchips.

Mark Phillips, director of animal services for Easel, said extra volunteers will be on hand Saturday to accommodate a larger-than-usual turnout.

Six cats and four dogs were adopted during the event in 2017. That's a "very, very good day" for Easel, Phillips said.

Coupons and pet supplies are given away with each adoption as well, he said.

Despite the discounted or waived fees, participating shelters note the typical vetting process is still in place to ensure their animals in need are headed to a safe place.

"We're not just going to hand out animals," Phillips said.

Phillips said individuals can fill out an adoption application before visiting the shelter to get the ball rolling sooner than later.

