Old Bridge couple and their dog found shot dead on Christmas Eve

By Adam Hochron December 26, 2017 11:19 AM
Old Bridge Police vehicle
Old Bridge Police vehicle (Old Bridge Police)

OLD BRIDGE — Police say there is no threat to the public after a Cliffwood section couple and one of their dogs was found dead in their home on Christmas Eve.

The bodies of Thomas Vuocolo, 55, and Cindy Marcinczyk, 47, were found 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

The prosecutor said that the three died from apparent gunshot wounds, and that “law enforcement has determined there is no outstanding threat to the public.”

A second dog was found at the scene also suffering from a gunshot wound and is recovering at a local animal hospital.  

Authorities did not say whether they believe the deaths were a result of a slaying-suicide or done by a third person.

Autopsy results are pending, according to Carey, who said the deaths are being investigated by detectives from his office and the Old Bridge Police Department.

Carey encouraged anyone with information to call Detective Philip Belgio of the Old Bridge police at 732-721-5600 ext. 3141 or Detective David Abromaitis at 732-745-4436.

https://youtu.be/4ryAat3SSx0  

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

