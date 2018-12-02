Oh, Christmas tree! It’s big business in NJ

New Jersey farms are in the middle of their annual "choose and cut" Christmas tree season, in what is expected to be another great year for this family experience.

State Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said New Jersey is ranked seventh in the nation in the number of Christmas tree growers, with about 70,000 trees cut each year. The trees are grown on 4,600 acres across hundreds of farms.

Fisher said choosing and cutting a tree from a New Jersey farm is a tradition that many families have enjoyed for years.

"In Gloucester County, they have a whole train setup that they use during the Christmas season that is just gorgeous. "They can go on hayrides when they go out to cut their tree. Across this state, it is really a wonderful experience for families to take part in. And once they do it, most of them come back year after year and from generation to generation."

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a proclamation last week, urging Jersey residents to support farmers by visiting a choose and cut Christmas tree farm.

The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association, which was organized in 1950, is dedicated to supporting tree growers and the industry as a whole. It offers information on its site that's useful to anyone shopping for a tree this year.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

