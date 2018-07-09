A member of the New York Giants took to Twitter on Monday to rip into the Transportation Safety Administration after, he said, an urn with his mother's ashes spilled in his luggage after an inspection.

In one of several Tweets, A.J. Francis called the employees of the TSA "pieces of s--t," and said that "next time you a--holes feel the need to go through my mother's ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren't spilled on all my clothes."

Francis has been in the league for six years, and is starting his first season with the Giants this year. He had been in Arkansas celebrating his mother's life and in California with "great friends," according to a post on Instagram.

The TSA responded on its Twitter account, but Francis was not having the apology offered.

"We understand the emotional stress travelers are under when transporting the remains of a loved one. Our policies and procedures focus on ensuring that all passengers are treated with dignity, respect and courtesy," the TSA said in one reply. "Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container to be opened."

While the TSA offered "apologies and our condolences," Francis responded that they should "under all circumstances f--k yourself."

Francis said in another Tweet that he understood agents were being cautious when they checked the contents of the urn, but said "to not ensure that it won't spill back into my bag after you put it back in is the most asinine & irresponsible s--t I have ever seen."

He also said he would not be speaking to the media about the incident, adding that someone had given his phone number to the New York Post. He said he didn't want to talk or have his number given out because "this is all very raw still."

