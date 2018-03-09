Not just pay: NJ job hunters value these non-financial perks

Job seekers are looking for more than just a paycheck when evaluating offers from potential employers.

A new study from Accountemps found that people are taking non-financial perks into consideration when looking for a job. These perks include vacation time/paid time off, corporate culture, career advancement potential, work-from-home options and professional development training.

The study found that job seekers ages 18-34 value career advancement above all else, while vacation time and paid time off is most important to workers over 55.

Women also say that vacation time is the most important perk, while men found it to be corporate culture.

Specifically in the New Jersey area, the most important factors were vacation time/paid time off and the potential for career advancement.

In order to attract the best possible candidates, employers need to highlight these non-financial perks, Dora Onyshack, metro market manager for Accountemps, says.

“Most people want to work for employers that give them a better work life balance and whose values align with their own," she said. "So attracting those types of people, again, is more than just giving them a salary.”

Other perks that Onyschak mentioned were health and wellness programs, free food, and flexibility for employees to pursue other endeavors such as community service.

Accountemps Executive Director Michael Steinitz recommends that job seekers should decide ahead of time the perks that are most important to them, as many employers can’t provide them all.