State snowplow driver was 9 times the legal limit in DWI crash, cops say

By Townsquare Staff January 9, 2018 4:37 PM
Snow plow on the road
Purestock, ThinkStock

PEQUANNOCK — Authorities say a state Department of Transportation worker was driving drunk — yet again — when the snow plow he was operating struck two vehicles.

Pequannock police say 36-year-old Roger Attieh, of Boonton, sideswiped a vehicle around 5:40 p.m. Monday. Then, they say, he got out, inspected the damage, returned to his vehicle and started to drive away — hitting another vehicle in the rear.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

 

Police said when they spoke to Attieh, they observed “several behaviors and signs consistent with alcohol impairment.” After he failed sobriety tests, he was transported to headquarters and processed, police said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a commercial motor vehicle and reckless driving.

NorthJersey.com cited a police report saying a blood-alcohol test showed Attieh was at nine times the legal limit of .04 percent for a commercial driver.

According to that report, it’s the fourth time he’s been charged with driving while intoxicated. The most recent was jsut a month ago, in Denville — those charges are still pending. A DOT spokesman declined to comment on the past charges or background checks to NorthJersey.com

 

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Attieh has retained an attorney.

— Staff and Associated Press reports.

