Rahway fire chief so drunk he urinated his pants while driving, police say

(NJ Career Fire Chief’s Association via Facebook)

RAHWAY — The city’s fire chief was charged with drunk driving after he was pulled over in his hometown of Jackson.

William R. Young Jr. was so drunk that he vomited and urinated on himself, according to a police report obtained by MyCentralJersey.com, which also released other details of the arrest.

Young, 60, was arrested Nov. 11. Someone who had seen Young’s BMW almost hit a bus called police, the report said.

Young’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Young has more than 28 years of service and earns a base salary of $173,000, according to state records.

Young is the latest high-ranking official in this Union County city to be questioned on suspicion of drunk driving.

Then-Mayor Samson Steinman was involved in car crashes in August 2016 and March 2017, although he was never charged with DWI.

Steinman resigned last month. Following the crash last year, Steinman took a medical leave of absence, revealing that he struggles with bipolar disorder. He blamed the crash on sleep deprivation, which he tied to his condition.

MORE: Snowplow driver was 9 times the legal limit in DWI crash, cops say

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on