Nope, ‘good guy with a gun’ who opened up on robbers wasn’t in NJ

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The mystery of a video showing an armed robbery get interrupted a 7-Eleven store — purported to have taken place at a Mercer County store — has been solved.

But Hamilton Police Lt. Michael Kelvy, after getting a number of inquiries about the incident, said he was told by 7-Eleven’s corporate office the robbery took place at a store in Compton, California. He did not offer any additional details about the video or why it was mislabeled as being in Hamilton.

In the video, midway through the robbery, with the robbers on the cashier’s side of the counter, a man in uniform strolls in firing. He may have hit one or both of the robbers.

One of the robbers tells the security guard his gun is fake. “Oh well, mine is real,” responds the guard.

A cashier at a 7-Eleven in Hamilton told New Jersey 101.5 staff there had received inquiries about the video, but said it wasn’t his store.

Some commenters online said it looked as though the guard, whose jacket had patches on the sleeves, worked for the NJ Department of Corrections. Spokesman Pat Lombardi said it was not the DOC’s patch nor a jacket issued to its guards.

7-Eleven has not returned multiple messages seeking comment.

