No problem with Murphy being a Patriots fan

One credo a true fan lives by is "no matter what, you never change your allegiance to your team." That is why I had no problem with Governor Christie being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and I have no problem now with Governor Phil Murphy being a fan of the New England Patriots. He grew up in Needham, Mass.

I've paid that belief doing sports talk in Philadelphia as a die hard fan of the New York Giants. The reason I was able to do that is that true fans understand that you never change your team under any circumstances. That and I was forced to sit in a dunk tank at Lincoln Financial Field and roam the town in drag after losing a bet.

The reason I'm able to garner that kind of respect from Eagles fans is that they are true fans who understand that your team is your team forever. It doesn't matter where you live or where you work. One of the reasons I never left New Jersey is that I didn't want to be out of range to see the Giants. In fact, the reason I live where I do is that it's the farthest southern point that I can still get the Giants on local television. Now thanks to the internet and Direct TV you can get your team anywhere no matter where you live.

I would trust Murphy less if he pandered to us by lying about his team. Although there are a lot of thing I disagree with the governor on, this is not one of them. Who knows? Maybe he'll consider giving Patriots fans sanctuary who live in New Jersey. I'm sure the Jets fans are absolutely thrilled with him after hearing this. Then again, wait until the Yankee fans hear his favorite baseball team. I'm guessing they're not going to like it, but it doesn't matter. Your team is your team is your team no matter what, a true fan never changes and those who do, you didn't want them in the first place.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :