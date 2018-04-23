No jail for Ex-Camden cop who got 15-year-old pregnant

CAMDEN — A cop who is accused of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl will avoid jail time.

Rafael Martinez, 33, was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, according to a story in the Courier Post . Martinez was charged in September of last year with sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 13 and 16, according to the story.

The officer was identified as the father during a conversation between a social worker, the girl's mother, and the girl.

"They both admitted to the (social worker) that Martinez is the father of E.L.'s child and he signed the birth certificate confirming as such," the story quoted an affidavit as saying.

Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashan said Martinez was making an annual salary of $65,792 prior to the charges.

In July of 2013, Martinez received an award for meritorious service, according to a Facebook post at the time from the Camden County Police Department.

