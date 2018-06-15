NJ’s first real ‘beach weekend’ of the year: Warm, not humid

I'm really excited about this Father's Day Weekend forecast! It will easily turn out to be our nicest weekend since April. Temperatures will warm and clouds will increase through the weekend, with minimal rain chances and very low humidity levels.

Friday is starting with temperatures in the 50s for most of New Jersey, with 60s in urban and coastal areas. We'll start the day with sunshine and a fresh breeze, with a few fair-weather clouds willing into the sky by the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Thursday, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. In addition, the sea breeze machine will fire up today (thanks to a lighter land breeze) so the beaches will end up even cooler, in the lower 70s.

Friday night looks comfortable and dry too. Skies will be mostly clear, with lows dipping to around 60 (give or take).

Into the weekend we go! And Saturday will be warm and still not that humid. Inland high temps will reach the lower to mid 80s. Beaches will top out in the 70s. It looks like the morning hours will be mostly sunny, with clouds steadily increasing though the afternoon.

The NAM is currently the wettest forecast model solution for late-day Saturday, showing a compact shower complex moving through New Jersey. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Forecast models have been on-and-off about a weak little storm system clipping New Jersey in the neighborhood of late Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. I've opted to include it in the forecast as a "just in case, cover my butt" kind of thing. I don't think you need to change your weekend plans because of this slight chance of a shower — just don't be surprised if there's a brief period of rain at some point.

Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend, with highs probably peaking at or above 90 degrees in a few spots. Clouds will win the sky. And it might start to few a bit muggy, as dew points slowly climb into the 60s.

GFS model temperature forecast for Monday afternoon. Red and purple = intense heat and humidity! (College of DuPage Meteorology)

By Monday, we'll be facing some intense heat and humidity across the Garden State. High temperatures will surge into the mid 90s for much of the state — the hottest temperatures will probably occur along the NJ Turnpike corridor straight down the middle of the state. Even the coast will probably pop well into the 80s degrees during the hottest part of the day. Air quality issues are likely for urban areas. Humidity will be downright tropical. A blast furnace westerly wind, gusting to 30 mph, will remind you how hot it is.

Oh yes indeed, you are going to sweat early next week.

There's a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Monday too. But it won't be widespread or long-lived enough to cool us down much.

While Tuesday will be a bit cooler — upper 80s to lower 90s — I fear the humidity will surge even more, making for another sweltering day. Eventually we'll cool off as our next storm system arrives, with a chance of rain by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Have a great weekend! And a Happy Father's Day to all my fellow dads across New Jersey too!