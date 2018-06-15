Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 15, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78° Winds From the Northwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:49a Low

Fri 3:57p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 4:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 3:21p High

Fri 9:36p Low

Sat 4:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:37a Low

Fri 3:33p High

Fri 9:50p Low

Sat 4:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:19a Low

Fri 3:25p High

Fri 9:32p Low

Sat 4:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:02a High

Fri 1:29p Low

Fri 8:02p High

Sat 1:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:41a Low

Fri 3:49p High

Fri 9:55p Low

Sat 4:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:36a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 7:36p High

Sat 12:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:27a Low

Fri 4:14p High

Fri 10:46p Low

Sat 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 3:18p High

Fri 9:41p Low

Sat 4:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:00a Low

Fri 3:44p High

Fri 10:24p Low

Sat 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:23p High

Fri 9:52p Low

Sat 4:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:31a Low

Fri 4:21p High

Fri 10:52p Low

Sat 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

