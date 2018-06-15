Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 15, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:49a
|Low
Fri 3:57p
|High
Fri 10:02p
|Low
Sat 4:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 3:21p
|High
Fri 9:36p
|Low
Sat 4:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:37a
|Low
Fri 3:33p
|High
Fri 9:50p
|Low
Sat 4:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:19a
|Low
Fri 3:25p
|High
Fri 9:32p
|Low
Sat 4:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:02a
|High
Fri 1:29p
|Low
Fri 8:02p
|High
Sat 1:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:41a
|Low
Fri 3:49p
|High
Fri 9:55p
|Low
Sat 4:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:36a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 7:36p
|High
Sat 12:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:27a
|Low
Fri 4:14p
|High
Fri 10:46p
|Low
Sat 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 3:18p
|High
Fri 9:41p
|Low
Sat 4:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:00a
|Low
Fri 3:44p
|High
Fri 10:24p
|Low
Sat 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:23p
|High
Fri 9:52p
|Low
Sat 4:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:31a
|Low
Fri 4:21p
|High
Fri 10:52p
|Low
Sat 5:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).