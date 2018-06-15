Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 15, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 78°
Winds From the Northwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 9:49a		 Low
Fri 3:57p		 High
Fri 10:02p		 Low
Sat 4:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:23a		 Low
Fri 3:21p		 High
Fri 9:36p		 Low
Sat 4:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:37a		 Low
Fri 3:33p		 High
Fri 9:50p		 Low
Sat 4:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:19a		 Low
Fri 3:25p		 High
Fri 9:32p		 Low
Sat 4:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 8:02a		 High
Fri 1:29p		 Low
Fri 8:02p		 High
Sat 1:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:41a		 Low
Fri 3:49p		 High
Fri 9:55p		 Low
Sat 4:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 7:36a		 High
Fri 12:36p		 Low
Fri 7:36p		 High
Sat 12:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:27a		 Low
Fri 4:14p		 High
Fri 10:46p		 Low
Sat 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:23a		 Low
Fri 3:18p		 High
Fri 9:41p		 Low
Sat 4:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 10:00a		 Low
Fri 3:44p		 High
Fri 10:24p		 Low
Sat 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:28a		 Low
Fri 3:23p		 High
Fri 9:52p		 Low
Sat 4:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:31a		 Low
Fri 4:21p		 High
Fri 10:52p		 Low
Sat 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

