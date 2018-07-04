NJ woman missing, family in ‘pure panic’

LINCOLN PARK — Family members of a woman missing since Sunday say they're in a "pure panic" and hoping the public can help.

In posts to community groups on Facebook, Tara Zanfino said her sister, April Zanfino, was last seen leaving a rehab facility in Lafayette.

"She and a male patient there left around 7 p.m. and we haven't heard one thing about who she's with now or where she is," Tara Zanfino wrote. "She has not reached out to us, and the police haven't seen/heard anything yet either. It's been so silent that we have no idea if she's in trouble or even alive."

Tara Zanfino said it's likely her isster would go to Paterson, Newark or Jersey City. She described April Zanfino as 5 feet and 4 inches, 135 pounds, with pale skin, dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She said April Zanfino has a tattoo on her left forearm.

"If any of you happen to see her anywhere, whether it's on a street, a store, a fast food place, etc, please contact me on any social media or call/text my number 973-641-3983," Tara Zanfino wrote.

Lincoln Park police had not yet returned a call seeking more information Wednesday, Independence Day.

