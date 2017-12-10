NJ Transit’s Raritan Valley Line back to normal Monday

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The mangled mess of Friday's freight train derailment was cleaned up enough over the weekend to allow NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line to run a nornal schedule.on Monday.

Conrail spokeswoman Joeclyn Hill said that it was their priority to get the track up and running for NJ Transit riders as soon as possible, and crews worked around the clock despite Saturday's snow.

"We brought a lot of resources to bear. This is important to get transit up and running," Hill told New Jersey 101.5.

NJ Transit warned there could be 15 minute delays in both directions due to a speed reduction that will be in place.

The track near the NJ Transit station in Union is used by both the passenger line and Conrail, and was severely damaged by Friday's derailment by 20 of 141 cars of a CSX train near the Union Township station. Conrail owns and maintains the track

Hill did not know how much more repair was needed or if freight trains will be able to operate.The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

"NJ Transit is grateful that Conrail was able to complete the necessary repairs over the weekend in time to restore regular weekday service for our customers for their Monday morning commutes," NJ Transit Executive Director Stephen Santoro said in a statement.

Raritan Valley Line passengers were taken by bus all weekend between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.