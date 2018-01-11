Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ Transit service resumes after Portal Bridge gets unstuck

By Dan Alexander January 11, 2018 12:50 PM
Ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Portal Bridge project
(Governor’s Office/Tim Larsen)

SECAUCUS — NJ Transit’s bad Thursday continued with a suspension of service because of a problem with the Amtrak-owned Portal Bridge.

The century-old bridge got stuck in the open position late in the morning, leading NJ Transit to suspend service in and out of New York Penn Station late on Thursday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told New Jersey 101.5 at 12:30 p.m  “the bridge is locked in place and trains are running again.”

New Jersey Transit said they resumed service with 60 minute delays just before 1 p.m. Midtown Direct eastbound service will operate into NY Penn with westbound service departing Hoboken Terminal.

Cancelled trains on the board at Penn Station New York
Cancelled trains on the board at Penn Station New York (Ryan Pulford via Twitter @RyanPullford)

Earlier, Abram said the problem developed during a monthly bridge inspection/testing.  “Upon trying to close it there was a problem with the signal system.

Amtrak is responsible for the maintenance of the facilities and track on the Northeast Corridor.

The bridge snafu comes during a week in which NJ Transit has had to cancel or delay a hundred trains as a result of weather-related and staffing problems.

Gov.-elect Phil Murphy’s incoming administration on Wednesday asked Gov. Chris Christie’s appointees at the agency to resign. And Senate Transportation Chairman Bob Gordon, D-Bergen, told New Jersey 101.5: “It’s no way to run a railroad.”

MORE: Power issues lead to more canceled NJ Transit trains Thursday

Passenger Julie Messersmith said on Twitter that she had been sitting on a Northeast Corridor train for about an hour heading into New York just south of the bridge.

“Now we’re moving back to Newark and on our own,” she wrote in a Twitter message. Moments later she said the train reversed direction and headed back north.

Story continues after the tweets

Earlier in the day, NJ Transit canceled 10 trains during the morning commute  because of operational and mechanical issues, according to a count of notices on the agency’s Twitter accounts.

Amtrak also reported an overhead wire problem at New York Penn Station that led to 20 minute delays for the start of the commute .

The Portal Bridge, which opens in order to allow marine traffic to pass on the Hackensack River, supports about 450 trains a day. A second two-track Portal South Bridge span has been proposed as part of the Gateway Project.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ and be part of our Commuter Advisory Board.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | | | Category: Commuter News | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM